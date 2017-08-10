Home Indiana Evansville Habitat for Humanity of Evansville Celebrates 461st Home Dedication August 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville celebrate its 461st home dedication earlier Thursday evening.

Family and friends of Anita King gathered at the home on Missouri Street to see where she’ll soon be living.

King says she’s excited about the home being almost ready to move in.

King says owning a habitat home will give her a sense of accomplishment and self-reliance and will help her family feel more secure.

United Companies along with Brent and Cindi Beeler were sponsors for King’s habitat home.

