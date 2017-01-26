Home Indiana Evansville Habitat for Humanity Dedicates 454th Home with Interfaith Build January 26th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Habitat for humanity has dedicated its 454th home with the interfaith build to a local family.

The home was built for a local mother of two, along with the help of several volunteers.

The interfaith build is designed to bring people of all religions together to give back to people in our community.

New homeowner Rhea Simmons has two daughters, two jobs and almost no time to rest. But she says she made sure to get up every Saturday to help build her brand new habitat home.

“So I just thought to myself, if I want a new house, if a want a bigger house and a yard for my kids, i have to get up and do it and I forced myself to do it, just get up and go. Once you get there it’ll get better,” Rhea said.

Rhea works at Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union.

Her future goals include helping her daughters pay for college, getting a minivan to transport her active daughters and friends, and taking a family trip to Disney World in the summer of 2018.

