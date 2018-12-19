Habitat For Humanity to Dedicate 500th Home

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has a monumental day ahead of them as they dedicate the 500th home.

Evansville will be the 26th city to ever reach this landmark. They began building homes in Evansville more than 30 years ago. Mary Wickliffe Hester was the third homeowner here and has a unique connection to the places she lives.

Her property is the exact same address her family lived at when she was 13 years old. She’s lived in the place she grew up in for three decades and says she’s blessed by all that Habitat for Humanity has done for her.

“I knew it was gonna be good but I knew also it was a gonna be a responsibility that I wasn’t sure that I could do but I said I have faith in God that it would happen. You know, my faith increased and everything because there were times it’s not been perfect and I’ve made a lot of mistakes, you know but I’m thankful. I have a roof over my head and I’m just thankful,” says Hester.

The homes will be dedicated Thursday, December 12th at 2 p.m.

The latest four homes are located on South Bedford Avenue.

