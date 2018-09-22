“Habitat For Humanity” Celebrates Its 500th Home

“The Habitat for Humanity of Evansville” is celebrating another milestone.

Walls were raised today marking the 5 hundredth home built by the Habitat for Humanity of Evansville. A new home will start taking shape in the Ballard neighborhood. Student volunteers from the university of Evansville and the habitat’s core crew worked on raising the wall which will help a family in Vanderburgh County.

Leslie Blackwell, the owner of the 500th home explained “It’s really awesome to be able to say you put your own sweat and your own time and hours into your home. You got to help take it from a house to a home cause that’s what it is for a lot of us.”

“The Habitat for Humanity” in Evansville helps low-income families to become homeowners in Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

