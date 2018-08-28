Home Indiana Habitat For Humanity Celebrates 484th Home August 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is celebrating the completion of its 484th home. It’s located in the 700 Block of North Fourth Avenue and the new Habitat homeowner is excited about the project.

Cynthia Green, the homeowner, was born in Evansville and spent her teen years here with her family. Green has a daughter, three grown stepchildren and two cats. Nearly two years ago, Green had a serious fall and it took her a year to recover. It was during this time, Green fell on hard times but her daughter, Holly, came to her rescue. The two learned about Habitat for Humanity and was later accepted into Habitat’s homeownership program.

Green says she is so grateful for this opportunity.

“Mostly that means independence for me. I can live longer by myself without going into a nursing home or care facility. And that gives me a lot of independence and a feeling of enjoying my future for more years,” says Green.

In 2015, Habitat launched “Transforming Lives, Changing Neighborhoods” a nearly $6.5 million campaign to build the 500th home by 2018.

