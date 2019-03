The Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County broke ground on a new home in Chandler. Volunteers joined the future homeowners, Scotty and Michelle Williams, to begin building their new home.

The home will be located at 319 East Adams Street. For the family of seven, it’s a life-changing moment.

Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County is still accepting applications for the housing program.

Contact Amy Robling at (812) 858-3707 to find out how you can apply.

