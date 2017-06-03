Habitat Home Ground Breaking in Warrick County

Warrick County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on it’s latest home. The new home will be in Chandler, in the Mallard Lake Subdivision.

Habitat officials say the house will be home to Sean Pressley and Selena Sota and their children Homero and Kiko. Warrick County Habitat has built 31 homes. Officials say it is an honor to assist families in need in Warrick County.

Selena Sota says, “We really appreciate it and we’re really thankful and blessed that we do get this opportunity to build our home and it’s going to be a really cool experience for sure.”

Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County is a non-profit housing ministry that provides affordable homes to assist people in need of housing.

