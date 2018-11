Home Indiana Evansville Habitat For Humanity Set to Dedicate 492nd Home in Evansville November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 492nd home in Evansville on November 14th.

The home was funded through voluntary payroll deductions from Evansville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union, with ETFCU employees also providing volunteer labor to build the home.

The dedication will begin at 5:30PM at 315 South Bedford Avenue.

The home is across the street from what will eventually be Evansville’s 500th Habitat Home.

