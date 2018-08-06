Habitat for Humanity Reveals 500th Habitat Homeowner

An Evansville mother and her three children will be the 500th family in Evansville to achieve affordable homeownership by partnering with Habitat for Humanity.

Tamisha D, a mother of three, will soon be moving to her brand new Habitat home which will allow her and her family to live in the dream house she says she’s always dreamed of giving her kids.

Out of 1,250+ Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the globe, Evansville will be the 26th affiliate to accomplish the feat of building 500 homes.

Tamisha says that she is eager to be a positive example for her three children Aliyah, Travon, and Teresa.

“My life has been kind of hard, but I’ve always maintained well,” Tamisha says. “The only thing I really want to do before I leave this earth is show my daughters how to be empowered women. I want my son to be a gentleman and a strong man who doesn’t fall in the cracks of life. I want them to be able to come to a hurdle and jump over it … and let that hurdle make them stronger.”

Her and her three kids currently live in a 3 bedroom apartment in an area she describes as less-than-ideal. Tamisha says this new home will give her and her family the chance to grill out, have pajama Christmas parties, get a basketball goal for the backyard, and maybe even a puppy.

To be eligible for homeownership, individuals or families must have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. They must also have a need for housing, a willingness to partner by contributing 300 hours in sweat equity and attending homeownership classes and have the ability to pay a 25-year, no-interest mortgage.

