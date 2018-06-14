Home Indiana Evansville Habitat For Humanity Planning on Providing 500th Home June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Habitat for Humanity has provided people with homes for many years.

This year, the organization plans break ground on their 500th home.

This milestone will impact not only the community, but also a family who has yet to be picked.

Beth Folz, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity says that the organization isn’t a hand out but a hand up.

If you’re looking to donate, Habitat for Humanity will be place “house banks” at local restaurants, banks, and schools all around the community.

Donations can also be made at their website: habitat.org

