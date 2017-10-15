Home Indiana Evansville Habitat Of Evansville Builds Home Number 466 October 15th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville

Habitat of Evansville dedicates its 466th home.

A man who says he had to choose between dealing with his health issues and buying a home will be the owner. A man identified as, “Tim E.” is the recipient of the home. Lutherans for Habitat built the house. Tim has rented an apartment in downtown Evansville for the past 20 years, but it has become almost uninhabitable due to rain water seeping in causing mold and mildew, which created more health problems for Tim.

Those health problems forced Tim into an early retirement, which created other financial problems, including the ability to find good housing.

Tim says he is looking forward to his move into a healthier environment and a good neighborhood.



