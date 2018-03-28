Home Indiana Evansville Gypsy Ragz Offers Exclusive Clothing For A Good Cause March 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

If you’re looking for a one of a kind piece to add to your wardrobe, Posh Artisan Marketplace has an exclusive new clothing line that also pays it forward.

Gypsy Ragz consists of vintage pieces that have been redesigned into something new, and a portion of the sales goes to the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Events are held every second Saturday May through November at Posh Artisan Marketplace. The parking lot will be filled with artisans, showcasing their craft.

Posh Artisan Marketplace is located at 4820B West Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

This year there will also be a huge Artisan Christmas Market at Higher Ground in New Haven, Illinois. It will be held in a barn built in the 1800’s that has been restored.

To get more information go to Gypsy Ragz, or call 812-893-9556.

