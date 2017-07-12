Gymboree at Eastland Mall is Set to Close

A children’s clothing retailer is on the chopping block in Evansville. Gymboree Corp. at Eastland Mall is set to close. The company announced it’s closing 350 stores, including five Indiana locations.

Other Gymboree stores closing in Indiana include College Mall in Bloomington, Southlake Mall in Merrillville and Greenwood Park Mall in Indianapolis. Also set to close is Crazy Eight at College Mall in Bloomington.

In April, Gymboree filed for bankruptcy. The company has not posted an annual profit since 2011, with losses totaling more than $800 million.

In 2016, the company agreed to sell its play-center business to a Singapore-based investment group for $127.5 million, which narrowed Gymboree’s focus to apparel.

Closing sales are set to begin Tuesday, July 18th. Once these stores shut down, the company will have more than 900 locations.

There’s no word on when these stores will officially close.

