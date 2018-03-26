Guy Minnis – March 24th, 2018

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Guy Minnis talks about how guns can protect you, but you must get the proper training and talk to the appropriate people about it. This segment aired on Saturday, March 24th.

A gun is nothing more than a tool and if you ever find yourself in a situation where you need a gun – there is no other tool in the world that can take its place.

Do you have the ability to protect yourself and your loved ones from physical harm by criminals? Maybe you’re like me, you’re old, or maybe you’re infirm, or you might be a small female.

The naysayers hate this slogan, but nevertheless, it’s true. A gun is the GREAT EQUALIZER. It makes the weak – strong, the old – young, and it puts you on an equal footing with the criminal hell-bent to attack you.

But, there is so much more to know. You’ll need to talk to a professional firearms instructor about what gun is right for you and that instructor will need to train you to be safe and effective with your new handgun.

When it comes time, shop for a firearms instructor by asking for his or her credentials and ask for an Instructor Biography. Now you are ready to make an informed decision as to who you will trust to train YOU in the safe operation of your new gun and the applicable laws.

Once you have your handgun and you have been trained, apply for your permit to carry and when you receive your permit – CARRY EVERY DAY.

You will never regret this advice and one day it might save your life.

I am Guy Minnis and that is what I have to say.

