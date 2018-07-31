Guy Minnis – July 31st, 2018

I have 90 seconds to give you some tips on how to keep yourself safe while you’re out and about.

#1 Always be aware of your surroundings. Before getting out of your vehicle take a quick look around to make sure you’re safe. When you look, look in a 360-degree circle with you in the middle of that circle. Some people refer to this as having your head on a swivel.

Before you walk into a store, look in the windows to make sure everything looks okay inside. The same applies when you leave a building. Look around outside before you walk out.

#2 Don’t bury your nose in your phone or walk around and talk on your phone. You’re an easy target for criminals when you don’t have a clue what’s going on around you.

#3 When you walk out to your car on a parking lot, as you approach your car, look around the car to see if anything looks suspicious. From a distance you can usually see under your car to see if someone is hiding on the opposite side.

#4 While walking, don’t be afraid to look people in the eye. It shows them you’re confident. Criminals don’t like observant, confident people and they tend to avoid them.

#5 On the topic of avoidance, anytime you see something that looks like trouble, it usually is trouble, so avoid it.

#6 Avoid anyplace, anything, or anyone that could be a problem.

Practice Awareness and Avoidance daily and your chances of having an encounter with a criminal will greatly diminish.

I’m Guy Minnis and that’s what I have to say.



