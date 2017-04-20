Gunshot Victim in Critical Condition at Methodist Hospital
A man is in critical condition after he walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 in the 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Henderson Police say 18-year-old Richaud Harvey was shot outside the home on Adams Avenue. Harvey is in critical condition at Methodist Hospital.
Police are currently searching for a suspect in this case.
