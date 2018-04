Representing the Kentucky State Police, Taylor Griffith is one of a handful of women fighting at Guns and Hoses this weekend in Evansville.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which takes place at the Ford Center Saturday at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward 911 Gives Hope, which strives to improve the lives of those living with disabilities across the Tri-state.

Tickets can be purchased here.



