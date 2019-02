Authorities are searching for a gunman wanted in a Tuesday night shooting.

The Evansville Police Department says it happened Tuesday night around 6:30 at the Evansville Inn and Suites on U.S. 41.

They say one person was shot in the arm while they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle. A possible second victim escaped before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD or the anonymous We-Tip.

Previous story:

here

Comments

comments