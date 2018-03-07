Gun Theft Leads To Arrest Of Henderson Man

A Henderson County man is arrested after several guns are stolen from a home. The incident happened on March 5th just after 12:30 p.m. Authorities say David Wiley, Jr. was in possession of at least one stolen gun from a home on O’Byrne Street.

After an interview with detectives, Wiley said he told the people who broke into the home about the guns, and said he sold one of the guns for them. Police say Wiley reported the burglary.

Wiley is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He’s charged with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

