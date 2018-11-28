Home Kentucky Gun Safety Lesson Held For Meadow Lands Students November 28th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky, Owensboro

Among their math, science, and reading classes, 4th graders at Meadow Land Elementary School had an extra lesson planned in their schedule.

“I learned that you always need to unstock your guns and don’t drive with the wrong person or go somewhere with the wrong person if they have a gun,” says Carter Houk, 4th grader.

Students were taught how to properly use a gun and how to stay safe. Kentucky Conservation Educator Bill Fannin says the lesson is invaluable.

“They’ll hopefully take that message and teach someone else about saving lives with guns,” says Bill Fannin, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Educator. “I want them to have a positive message about guns.”

Fannin told the students real-life stories that have happened across Kentucky regarding firearm accidents.

“A man’s climbing into his tree stand and had his gun in his hand loaded and got tangled on the branches and pulled out the gun fired and shot him in the head.”

He also explained that their actions have real-life consequences.

“I want them to also understand that this is not video games,” says Fannin. “I think we play so many video games, we lose touch with reality. We think ‘Oh it’s just a mistake.’ It’s not a math mistake. You can’t erase it. You can’t bring back bullets.”

For the last 14 years, Meadow Lands Elementary School has offered this program to their students.

“We know in today’s society we read a lot about students becoming injured or other adults so we always want to provide our students with the knowledge and decision making abilities to be safe in their school, but also in their homes, and out in the community,” says Kevin Lowe, Meadow Lands Elementary principal.

Now these 4th graders are taking their firearm safety knowledge with them wherever they go.

“I learned that you need to know who you’re going hunting with and you always need to unload a gun,” says Annabelle Lynn, 4th grader.

“Like I said, if I just save one kid’s life it’s been well worth it,” says Fannin. “I’d do it over again if it only meant I got to save one.”

Comments

comments