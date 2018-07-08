Gun Pulled During Domestic Situation

A Maceo, Kentucky, man is arrested after police say he pulled a gun on his estranged wife.

The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Aubrey Road in Maceo. Investigators say Cory Murphree showed up at his home to gather belongings. While there he got into an argument with his estranged wife. Investigators say during the argument Murphree pulled a gun and threatened his wife and other people in the home. Someone else in the home pulled another gun and ordered Murphree to drop his weapon, which he did.

Kentucky State Police arrived shortly after that and arrested Murphree. He faces several charges including wanton endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, terroristic threatening, and assault.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN.

