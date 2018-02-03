Gumbo No. 5 Cook Off Kicks Off

If you live near West Franklin Street in Evansville, you may have smelled the gumbo cooking.

The 5th annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cook Off kicked off Saturday afternoon with more than 1,000 eager eaters.

More than 20 different gumbos were served with rice. Twenty dollars got people an armband that gets you half a cup of gumbo from each stand, keepsake mug, and a free ride on the shuttle from one end of Franklin to the other.

All profits from the event will be divided up among the participating non-profit groups.

In the first four years, more than $60,000 was raised.

