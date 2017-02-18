Gumbo Cook-Off Kicks Off Mardi Gras On Franklin

Franklin Street was busy Saturday afternoon bustling with people getting their gumbo on! It is Franklin’s 4th annual gumbo cook-off benefiting area non-for profits.

The cajun cook-off has grown in popularity drawing in nearly twice as many people as when it first began, “We’re raising thousands of dollars for non-for profits…you get to drink beer and walk on Franklin Street and try all the gumbo, it’s the best situation ever,” said Amy Word, co-chair of the event.

Word owns Lamasco Bar and says the gumbo cook-off has been a community effort, growing from its first year with just 500 people to now having to limit wristband sales to 1,000, “People have asked why don’t we increase the number…well one of the things…the non-for profits and the businesses make 10 gallons of gumbo each. If we added more people, you’d end up having these non-for-profits that were having to make tens of tens of gallons so maybe at some point we’ll hit the level where it’s worth it to increase it to 2,000 but 1,000 seems to be a perfect amount to be able to handle down here and make it all work.”

The gumbo cook-off kicks off Mardi Gras festivities on franklin. For a full list of franklin’s Mardi Gras events click here.

