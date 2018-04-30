Home Indiana Evansville Guitar Center Could Close Due to Plummeting Guitar Sales April 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A major music retailer with a presence here in the Tri-State is in serious financial trouble. Guitar Center is in danger of becoming another casualty of plummeting guitar sales and tough times at big guitar makers.

Guitar Center which has a location in Evansville just got its credit rating downgraded to triple c minus. Insiders say that’s a sign of imminent bankruptcy.

Guitar Center has more than a billion dollars in outstanding loans. Hurting the chain is a worsening financial crisis at Gibson Guitars which is one of the world’s largest and most storied guitar makers.

Gibson could declare bankruptcy itself as soon as this summer.

Much of the blame for declining guitar sales are being placed on younger artists making electronically-driven music.

