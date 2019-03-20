Guilty Verdict Handed Down in Paris Cornell Trial

In Vanderburgh County, a guilty verdict has been handed down in a murder trial for an Evansville teen.

16-year-old Paris Cornell is found guilty of murdering Kevin Colon in 2018. Police say Colon was trying to buy drugs from Cornell and 16-year-old Jahkei Mitchell, in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Market on Washington Avenue in Evansville. During that transaction, Colon was shot and killed.

In February, Mitchell was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison for his role in Colon’s death.

Cornell is facing up to 65 years in prison for murdering Colon. He is also facing a firearm enhancement, but has not pleaded guilty to that charge. The enhancement will be tried during the penalty phase of the case, in front of a jury. He could face an additional 15 to 20 years in prison if the jury finds him guilty of that charge, as well.

