Guilty Verdict Handed Down In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case

The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial has found the actor guilty of sexually assaulting a former Temple University women’s basketball administrator in 2004.

Cosby was charged with three counts of indecent aggravated assault and faces 10 years in prison on each count.

Cosby’s first trial ended with a hung jury after deliberating for more than 52 hours last year.

Jurors began deliberating yesterday after prosecutors portrayed the 80-year-old former TV star as a serial predator who drugged and molested Andrea Constand 14 years ago.

