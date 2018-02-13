44News | Evansville, IN

Guilty Plea Entered For Huntingburg Man In Child Molestation Case

Guilty Plea Entered For Huntingburg Man In Child Molestation Case

February 13th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A Huntingburg man arrested last May pleads guilty in connection with a child molestation case. On May 12th, Huntingburg Police say Claude Taylor, 64, went to the department and details the incidents that took place with the victim, who was under 14.

Taylor was scheduled to go to trial on February 28th, but pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child molesting.

Originally, Taylor was charged with 10 felony counts related to the molesting.

The court took the plea under advisement.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13th.

Previous Story
Additional Charges Filed in Dubois Co. Child Molestation Case

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.