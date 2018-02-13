Home Indiana Guilty Plea Entered For Huntingburg Man In Child Molestation Case February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Huntingburg man arrested last May pleads guilty in connection with a child molestation case. On May 12th, Huntingburg Police say Claude Taylor, 64, went to the department and details the incidents that took place with the victim, who was under 14.

Taylor was scheduled to go to trial on February 28th, but pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child molesting.

Originally, Taylor was charged with 10 felony counts related to the molesting.

The court took the plea under advisement.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13th.

