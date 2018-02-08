Home Indiana Guilty Plea Entered In Child Molestation Case In Warrick County February 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A man accused of child molestation pleads guilty in Warrick County. Joe Johns pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting, which is one felony charge for each victim. Johns is accused of groping two young girls in June of 2015.

In Vanderburgh County, Johns was found not guilty of molesting another child.

Johns also faces criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement charges in connection to an Evansville police pursuit in 2015. Police shot Johns after they say he rammed a vehicle into a police cruiser.

