Home Indiana Evansville Guest Vocalists Rehearse With Evansville Philharmonic For Weekend Performances December 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Friday night the Evansville Philharmonic rehearsed along with guest vocalist Tim King and the Philharmonic chorus for Saturday and Sunday’s performances at the Victory Theatre.

This year’s edition is sure to bring lots of smiles and maybe even a few surprises.

To get tickets for this weekend’s performances of Peppermint Pops, visit their website Evansville Philharmonics.



Comments

comments