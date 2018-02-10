Guerrier, Boots, Casebolts Advance to Wrestling State

Double-digit athletes punched their ticket to state with a win in the second round of the Reitz semi-state at the Ford Center.

The biggest match of the day came in the 113 pound weight division, where Castle’s Devin Casebolt took down Mater Dei’s Blake Boarman in the championship.

Both wrestlers advance to state, but Casebolt takes home the semi-state hardware.

Kiave Guerrier of Central is the lone Bear to make state as the senior punches his first-ever ticket to the big dance.

He made it all the way to the final in the 182 pound weight division before losing to undefeated Nathan Walton from Brownsburg, 7-3.

Several Mater Dei wrestlers advanced to state as well, led by Michael Boots and Boarman.

The Wildcats also finished third in the team event and qualified for state.

For the full list of winners, click HERE

