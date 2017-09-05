Gryphon Environmental Relocating, Creating 20 Jobs

An industrial drying systems company will be relocating and more than triple its workforce in Owensboro. Gryphon Environmental LLC, which makes industrial drying systems for food processors, paper manufacturers, the municipal wastewater treatment market and other industries, will invest more than $1.76 million.

It will create 20 full-time jobs as the company moves to a larger facility in Owensboro. This will more than triple its workforce from nine employees to 29.

Gryphon, which is currently located on Fairview Drive in Owensboro, plans to lease a larger facility to increase production. The relocation also gives Gryphon space to grow in the future.

President and CEO Tid Griffin founded the company in 2007 to design and manufacture high-tech automated drying systems. Customers use its products in processing material in food, beverage, biomass, municipal wastewater treatment, agricultural and other industries.

Gryphon sells its systems to customers nationwide and globally, including Canada and South Africa.

