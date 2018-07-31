Grubhub Delivery Expanding to Evansville

Evansville residents will soon be able to receive delivery from their favorite restaurants that may not offer the service.

Grubhub Delivery is expanding to Evansville, connecting customers with their favorite restaurants.

Previously, Evansville local restaurants on Grubhub supplied their own couriers to deliver through the platform. By providing Grubhub drivers who can deliver from any local spot, Grubhub Delivery now makes it possible for all restaurants to take advantage of delivery to expand their customer base.

Grubhub will now offer on-demand food delivery from GaylaCake Bakery, Walton’s International Comfort Food, River Kitty Cat Café, The Dapper Pig, Deerhead Sidewalk Café, and other national favorites.

Customers can use the Grubhub Android or iOS apps to order, or by clicking here to visit their website.

