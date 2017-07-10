Grown Folks Parties!

Looking for a good time, but don’t want to be surrounded by Millenials?

The Old School “All White Party” is perfect for you!

Dress up, and rock the red carpet at the Evansville Country Club this Saturday night.

Doors open at 8pm, Party starts at 9pm until we can’t party any more.

The dress code is ALL WHITE/grown and mature, Strictly Ages 30 and up.

Complimentary Hors D’oeuvres, and several DJs to dance to!

Tickets available exclusively at Browns Elite Beauty Salon located at 524 S. Kentucky Ave. in Evansville, Indiana or by calling 706-510-7041.

VIP and bottle service also available so call now.

Get your advance tickets now or you can pay $20 at the door.

The last one was absolutely PACKED!

Then in October, you can dress up and go to Prom again!

Join the party Friday night October 6th, 2017 at the very elegant Evansville Country Club located at 3810 Stringtown Road.

There will be DJs and the best band and a mixture of good vibes and music.

Be transported back down memory lane and make memories.

So dress to impress, this is a formal event and an all around night on the town you don’t want to miss.

Promo code for 40% off suits and tuxedos at Men’s Wearhouse: 7497532

Ticket prices $50 per couple, $30 for single and are on sale now.

