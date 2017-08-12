Home Indiana Groups Aims to Tame Feral Cat Problem August 12th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

The feral cat problem in Posey County and especially Mt. Vernon is not a new issue. What is new is the team of people hoping to curb the amount of feral cats roaming the area.

A group of folks at the Posey Humane Society have banded together to form a TNR program. TNR stands for trap, neuter and release; and those in charge of the group say that is the only humane way to stop the rapid reproduction of feral cats.

The group will go out late at night and set live traps that are filled with food and water to lure the feral cats in. Early in the morning the group will round up the trapped cats and bring them to the Vanderbugh Humane Society for spaying and neutering. Once that is done, the team will release the cats back where the found them: where the cats feel most at home.

Group leaders say that they receive phone calls nearly everyday about the thousands of feral cats across Posey County. The cats are a nuisance to neighborhoods: they get in the trash, mess up landscaping and more.

The TNR group is both low on funds and manpower. They ask any interested party to contact them at (812) 838-3211 or the Posey County Feral Cats Facebook Page.

