Groupie Doll and Ellis Park Derby Come Down to the Wire

If Ellis Park was hoping for a pair of exciting races Sunday, the track delivered.

The Grade 3 $100,000 Groupie Doll Stakes and inaugural $75,000 Ellis Park Derby both came down to the last few lengths.

In the Groupie Doll, Champagne Problems grabbed the win with Calvin Borel riding and brought home the trophy to trainer Ian Wilkes and owner Six Column Stables.

However, Larry Jones, who returned to Ellis Park in 2018 after 23 years training at the track from 1982 to 2005, dominated the Ellis Park Derby.

Jones had to relocate because of the tornado that hit the area over a decade ago, but made a triumphant return with first and second place finishes.

Believe in Royalty, ridden by Gabriel Saez, crossed the finish line as the winner with Kowboy Karma edging out second place by a nose.

