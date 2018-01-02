Home Kentucky Group Pushing for Medical Marijuana Resolution in Owensboro January 2nd, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro

Pro-medical marijuana groups in Kentucky are making a push to show lawmakers in Frankfort, Kentucky cities support legalizing medical marijuana.

Several people, all in support of legalizing the drug for medicinal use, addressed the Owensboro City Commission Tuesday.

The group says the overwhelming majority of Kentuckians support legalizing the drug. Their hope Owensboro, along with every major Kentucky city will send a resolution to Frankfort to show their support of the drug.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says, for this resolution to make sense, it should be approved on a county level. He says he doesn’t have all the answers but there are positives along with negatives to legalizing medical marijuana.

