Group to Present Findings of Feasibility Study for Sports Facility in Henderson
Officials in Henderson are looking into what it would take to get a new sports facility in town. They hired Hundun Strategic Partners last spring to do a feasibility study. They wanted to find out what kind of demand exists for both a sports complex and an event space.
They will present their findings next Wednesday, April 19th at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension Expo Center at 5:30 PM.
The HSP team researched current demand and what the city can expect in the future.
The public is invited to attend the presentation.