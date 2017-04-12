Home Kentucky Henderson Group to Present Findings of Feasibility Study for Sports Facility in Henderson April 12th, 2017 Amanda Decker Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Officials in Henderson are looking into what it would take to get a new sports facility in town. They hired Hundun Strategic Partners last spring to do a feasibility study. They wanted to find out what kind of demand exists for both a sports complex and an event space.

They will present their findings next Wednesday, April 19th at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension Expo Center at 5:30 PM.

The HSP team researched current demand and what the city can expect in the future.

The public is invited to attend the presentation.

