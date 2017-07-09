Home Indiana Group Planning Permanent Renaissance Fair in Dubois Co. July 9th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

Dan and Catherine Leblanc already run a successful one weekend Renaissance Fair: the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival. But one weekend a year isn’t able to cure their insatiable hunger for all things Medieval Germany. So after plotting and planning, they are ready to start getting together a permanent German Village and Fair known as the Village of Grunwald. They are in talks to purchase a 150 acre farm in Dubois

It’s going to have everything medieval and authentic: a huge castle over looking the property, jousting arena, 150 shops over a 25 acre flatland, culinary school, and more.

The creators of the Village of Grunwald are up for this task. They say that infrastructure should be popping up during 2019, and opening shortly after. They hope to compete with the best renaissance festivals across the country – attracting 250,000 guests over the course of the summer.

It will take a pretty penny to get things up and running. Village of Grunwald organizers estimate that it’ll take 20 million dollars over the next ten years to get everything that they want.

When the village starts to get underway it will be very TV friendly. The castle will be accommodating to TV crews as will the culinary school and jousting arena.

