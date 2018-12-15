44News | Evansville, IN

Group Celebrates Bill Of Rights Day

Group Celebrates Bill Of Rights Day

December 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

One group wants to remind folks the Bill of Rights are still important to the country.

Today is National Bill of Rights Day and the Citizens For Liberty held an event celebrating the Bill of Rights at the Central Library in Downtown Evansville.

Students from around the area each took turns reciting the 10 Bill of Rights.

The Harrison High School ROTC was also on hand to post colors.

The event featured a keynote speaker and winners from an easy contest were honored.

Paul Wilcoxen

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.