Group Celebrates Bill Of Rights Day

One group wants to remind folks the Bill of Rights are still important to the country.

Today is National Bill of Rights Day and the Citizens For Liberty held an event celebrating the Bill of Rights at the Central Library in Downtown Evansville.

Students from around the area each took turns reciting the 10 Bill of Rights.

The Harrison High School ROTC was also on hand to post colors.

The event featured a keynote speaker and winners from an easy contest were honored.

Comments

comments