Groundwork of Historic, Major March 1913 Laid In January-February

Major, historic weather events in the Tri-State are often grounded in a accumulation of episodes prior to the peak of the actual event.

An example is from the great March 1913 flood. With it’s torrential rainfall & severe weather over a large area over several days, the rain fell on soil that was waterlogged from a wetter-than-normal pattern since January. March 1913’s mass river flooding event was a culmination of this wetter pattern reaching a climax with the torrential event in late March.

January & February saw above normal precipitation amounts, much of it as rainfall & a flooding rainfall event occurred in early January 1913. Up to 7″ of rain fell in the Tri-State, which led to flash & river flooding.

This was part of a weather pattern that seemed to establish itself to produce Ohio & Mid-Mississippi Valley flooding winter-spring. A blocking ridge of warmth in the southeastern U.S. caused fronts to stall in the area, while deep tropical moisture via the Mayan Express produced this 2-day long & several other episodes.

You can see the area of above normal precipitation with a bulls-eye over our region winter-spring 1913.

