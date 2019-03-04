Groundwater Near Power Plants Contaminated by Coal Ash

A new study found that 91 percent of U.S. Coal-fired power plants are contaminating groundwater with unsafe levels of toxic pollutants.

The report found that 242 of the 265 power plants with monitoring data contained unsafe levels of one or more of the pollutants in coal ash, arsenic, and lithium.

Unsafe levels of arsenic were found in 50 percent of the plants. Arsenic can cause cancer and impair developing children. 60 percent of plants were found with unsafe levels of lithium. Lithium is often associated with neurological damage.

The report lists and ranks the most contaminated sites:

Texas

North Carolina

Wyoming

Pennsylvania

Tennesse

Main

Utah

Missouri

Kentucky

Since power companies aren’t required to test drinking water wells, researchers couldn’t determine the safety of the drinking water near the coal ash dumps.

