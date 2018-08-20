Home Indiana Groundbreaking Set for Projects at Boonville Square August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Boonville City leaders are seeing two and half years of planning come to life around the Boonville Square.

Officials say county leaders, along with representatives from AT&T, WOW, Spectrum, and INDOT made the project possible.

There’s still work to be done, including burying overhead utilities, adding decorative lighting, building ADA compliant sidewalks, and changing the traffic pattern around the square. They are also planning to add 25 new diagonal parking spaces around the area.

Crews plan to break ground on some of the new projects, and the public is invited to join.

It will take place August 27th at 1:00PM at the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn.

