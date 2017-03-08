Home Kentucky Groundbreaking Set for Bill Monroe Museum in Rosine, Kentucky March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The father of bluegrass will soon have a museum in his name in his birthplace of Ohio County. The Ohio County Judge Executive says a groundbreaking ceremony is set for May 22nd for the Bill Monroe Museum in Rosine, Kentucky. It will be located on Vermilion Street near the famous Rosine Barn.

The county raised $300,000 to start building the museum, and it hopes to raise more.

The museum will house memorabilia of Bill Monroe, and it will be the home of the Ohio County Tourism Commission.

They’re hoping to open the museum on September 13th, which is Bill Monroe’s birthday.

Comments

comments