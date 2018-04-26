Home Kentucky Groundbreaking Held For Brescia University’s New Social Science School April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A brand new state of the art facility is coming to Bresica University in Owensboro. Today officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies.

The new building will house state of the art classrooms and technology, including an art gallery, chapel, computer labs, seminar rooms, and a digital studio.

It’s been several years in the making and with social work growing an expansion like this was needed.

Brescia officials say the new school will have a big impact on enrollment.

“Impact of having something that’s pleasing visually that symbolizes the strength and quality that we have in an external way will get people through our doors to get to see our programs, meet our faculty and in doing so they’re going to want to stay.”

Construction on the new school will begin June 1st.

