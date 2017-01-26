Groundbreaking Date Set For USI’s Physical Activities Center

The University of Southern Indiana sets a groundbreaking date for a multi-million dollar renovation of the Physical Activities Center. School officials will break ground February 24th at 10 a.m.

USI originally requested $16 million to expand and improve the pool area. The final approved project includes a remodeled 4,000 seat arena, lobby, and Kinesiology lab. The PAC’s lobby will have display cases and a Hall of Fame.

Earlier this month, USI President Linda Bennett requested $41 million dollars for the PAC Arena Project.

