A groundbreaking date has been set for the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. Officials say they will break ground on the center on April 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

Back in 2016, people got a first-hand look at preliminary designs of the proposed center. The center will have a library, art space, green space, a yoga and dance studio, catering kitchen, and 205 parking spaces.

This event is open to the public.

