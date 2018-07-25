Groundbreaking Ceremony to be Held for Mickey’s Kingdom

A kid’s groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the kick-off of construction on Mickey’s Kingdom will be held this evening at 5:30PM.

The groundbreaking is part of Mayor Winnecke’s Traveling City Hall program, and will take place at the playground site adjacent to the Evansville Museum.

Volunteers are being requested for the community build taking place on September 13th-23rd. One of the biggest necessities right now are five Construction Captains. Construction Captains will be needed to work at least 8 of the 9 days of the Community Build, and bring positive, encouraging energy to the build team.

This new $1.8 million structure will be along the Evansville riverfront, and is being paid for through public donations and support from corporate sponsors and the charity 911 Gives Hope.

People who are interested in the community build will be able to sign up at the traveling city hall meeting, which starts at 5:30PM.

Click here to see more information on Mickey’s Kingdom.

Comments

comments