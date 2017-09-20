Home Indiana Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for Market Street Park in Huntingburg September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Market Street Park in Huntingburg next week. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 26th at 10 a.m.

Market Street Park will be located east of Old Town Hall between Third Street and Fourth Street. The park will have several features, including a plaza with tables and seating, a walkway that will have features like a pergola and community swings.

Due to construction, the park area is closed to the public until the project’s completed.

The project is expected to be complete in July 2018.

The park’s $4 million cost will be covered by Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Community Development Block Grant money appropriated to Huntingburg through its Stellar Communities designation, along with other funds.

