Home Kentucky Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For New Parking Garage in Owensboro December 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

More parking options are coming to Owensboro’s riverfront. A groundbreaking ceremony for a new parking garage near the Owensboro Convention Center was held earlier this afternoon.

The parking garage will be built on the corner of Locust and Second Street. City leaders say this is a big gain for Owensboro.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says “By having more parking you will have an opportunity to have larger conventions which would help subsidize the convention center. And there is going to be boutique hotel on the other side of it that will have some condos and retail and things such as that.”

The developer says about 400 spots will be available in the garage once it’s finished.

Comments

comments