Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For New Fire Station At Owensboro Airport

December 14th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Plans are underway at the Owensboro Airport. Officials broke ground on a new fire station at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. This comes after the fire department bought a fire truck that was too big to fit in the old garage at the airport.

After that move, the FAA demanded that the airport expand the garage or build a new building altogether.

Chief Dwane Smeathers said, “Not only is it a home and a house for our firefighters and all of our firefighting equipment, it also has a training facility built over the side of it, that’s incorporated into the facility, which will be a great asset for our firefighters and firefighters throughout the community.”

The project is expected to be complete by this time next year, and is federally funded.

